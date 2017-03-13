Wolfville man facing sex, unlawful confinement charges remains in custody
A Wolfville man facing a variety of charges - including sexual assault, unlawful confinement, extortion and other counts - remains in custody awaiting a bail hearing. Tracey Donald Dodds, 60, was present in Kentville provincial court in custody on March 13. The Crown was opposed to his release.
