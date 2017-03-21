Wolfville man facing sex, unlawful confinement charges denied bail
A Wolfville man facing a variety of charges - including sexual assault, unlawful confinement, extortion and other counts - will remain in custody until his trial is held. Tracey Donald Dodds, 60, was present in Kentville provincial court in custody on March 20 for a bail hearing.
