Wolfville man charged with sexual assault, unlawful confinement, extortion, other counts
A Wolfville man facing a variety of charges - including sexual assault, unlawful confinement, extortion and other counts - will be back in court tomorrow, March 15, for a bail hearing. Tracey Donald Dodds, 60, was present in Kentville provincial court in custody on March 13. The Crown was opposed to his release.
