What the jury didn't hear in the case of the man accused in teen's sex assault
The jury in the sexual assault trial of a Halifax-area businessman accused of sexually assaulting and choking his 17-year-old employee has begun its deliberations. And now with the six men and six women sequestered and cut off from all media, details of Michael Raymond Kobylanski's past charges and a previous criminal conviction for sexual assault can be reported.
