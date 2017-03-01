Weather cancels Port aux Basques to North Sydney ferry run
Snow squalls buffeted by gusting northerly winds combined to cancel Marine Atlantic's 11:45 a.m. ferry crossing from Port aux Basques to North Sydney this morning. While the 23:45 p.m. crossing is scheduled to depart on time, a weather alert remains in effect Friday night and into Saturday, which may impact future sailings.
