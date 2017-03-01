Weather cancels Port aux Basques to N...

Weather cancels Port aux Basques to North Sydney ferry run

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Labradorian

Snow squalls buffeted by gusting northerly winds combined to cancel Marine Atlantic's 11:45 a.m. ferry crossing from Port aux Basques to North Sydney this morning. While the 23:45 p.m. crossing is scheduled to depart on time, a weather alert remains in effect Friday night and into Saturday, which may impact future sailings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Labradorian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nova Scotia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News N.S. woman upset after RCMP refuse to lay charg... 1 hr NScit 6
News VIDEO: Somali refugee, now firefighter, shares ... Thu Gourd Steaves - WPG 1
News Trans woman in Halifax questions if prejudice i... Feb 27 Gremlin 7
News Three people dead, child in hospital following ... Feb 25 dert 2
News Retired black Halifax police officer opens up a... Feb 22 the truth 1
News Man acquitted in Cole Harbour home invasion tha... Feb 22 HRM123 1
News Halifax police could replace RCMP (Mar '10) Feb 22 HRM123 10
See all Nova Scotia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nova Scotia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Nova Scotia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,811 • Total comments across all topics: 279,291,648

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC