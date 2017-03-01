Trudeau to take in Canadian 9/11 inspired musical 'Come From Away' on Broadway
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is heading to Manhattan this month to check out Canada's latest Broadway hit, "Come From Away." Trudeau tweeted Saturday that he has two tickets to see the musical set in a remote East Coast town in the wake of the 9/11 terror attacks.
