Travel-related measles case confirmed in Nova Scotia: health authority
A travel-related case of measles in the province has been confirmed by Public Health, according to the Nova Scotia Health Authority , about a month after a measles outbreak was confirmed in Halifax. According to the NSHA in a release, people are being asked to contact health officials or their health care provider if they are showing symptoms or were in one of four locations during certain time periods.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ontario lawyer caught in N.S. drug sting with C...
|Sun
|TakeBackYourPower
|1
|Sessions to inform people on Islam continue at ...
|Mar 17
|For an ISLAM-FREE...
|1
|Proposed spaceport would bring defunct N.S. tow...
|Mar 15
|Ranger of the wastes
|2
|Environment Canada predicts snowstorms are head...
|Mar 13
|need 2 Brace 4 snow
|1
|Halifax police could replace RCMP (Mar '10)
|Mar 10
|RAPED
|11
|Crown appeals man's acquittal in home invasion ...
|Mar 10
|Hali
|1
|Response to Halifax sex assault case is proof t...
|Mar 9
|Really
|3
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC