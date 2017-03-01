Tradition of the dance

Tradition of the dance

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The News

"It's all about tradition," said the organizer of the 3rd annual Ship Hector Scottish Heritage Championship, a competition taking place this weekend at Pictou Elementary School. "There are a lot of people who still appreciate their Celtic, Scottish roots."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nova Scotia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man acquitted in Cole Harbour home invasion tha... 20 hr Seriously 2
News Halifax taxi driver acquitted of sexual assault... Sat Justice 1
News Protests planned, petitions signed, complaints ... Sat Justice 1
News N.S. woman upset after RCMP refuse to lay charg... Fri NScit 6
News VIDEO: Somali refugee, now firefighter, shares ... Mar 2 Gourd Steaves - WPG 1
News Trans woman in Halifax questions if prejudice i... Feb 27 Gremlin 7
News Three people dead, child in hospital following ... Feb 25 dert 2
See all Nova Scotia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nova Scotia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Nova Scotia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,497 • Total comments across all topics: 279,338,651

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC