Tory leadership candidate campaigns i...

Tory leadership candidate campaigns in Cranbrook

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Lake Cowichan Gazette

Conservative leadership candidate Erin O'Toole made a campaign stop in Cranbrook on Friday to drum up support for his nomination. Right before the 2015 federal election writ dropped, former Kootenay-Columbia MP David Wilks was looking for some help to get a specialty vehicle for a paraplegic man in Cranbrook.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake Cowichan Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nova Scotia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man acquitted in Cole Harbour home invasion tha... Sun Seriously 2
News Halifax taxi driver acquitted of sexual assault... Sat Justice 1
News Protests planned, petitions signed, complaints ... Sat Justice 1
News N.S. woman upset after RCMP refuse to lay charg... Fri NScit 6
News VIDEO: Somali refugee, now firefighter, shares ... Mar 2 Gourd Steaves - WPG 1
News Trans woman in Halifax questions if prejudice i... Feb 27 Gremlin 7
News Three people dead, child in hospital following ... Feb 25 dert 2
See all Nova Scotia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nova Scotia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Nova Scotia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,809 • Total comments across all topics: 279,346,222

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC