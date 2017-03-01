Tory leadership candidate campaigns in Cranbrook
Conservative leadership candidate Erin O'Toole made a campaign stop in Cranbrook on Friday to drum up support for his nomination. Right before the 2015 federal election writ dropped, former Kootenay-Columbia MP David Wilks was looking for some help to get a specialty vehicle for a paraplegic man in Cranbrook.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake Cowichan Gazette.
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man acquitted in Cole Harbour home invasion tha...
|Sun
|Seriously
|2
|Halifax taxi driver acquitted of sexual assault...
|Sat
|Justice
|1
|Protests planned, petitions signed, complaints ...
|Sat
|Justice
|1
|N.S. woman upset after RCMP refuse to lay charg...
|Fri
|NScit
|6
|VIDEO: Somali refugee, now firefighter, shares ...
|Mar 2
|Gourd Steaves - WPG
|1
|Trans woman in Halifax questions if prejudice i...
|Feb 27
|Gremlin
|7
|Three people dead, child in hospital following ...
|Feb 25
|dert
|2
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC