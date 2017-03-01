Time to bring back blood donor clinic

Over the past few months I have heard news reports regarding shortages of blood donations in the Maritimes and across the country. Having been a longtime donor since 1973, when I was in a serious car accident, I was very irate to hear that our local blood donor clinic would be closing its doors.

