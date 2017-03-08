Three homicides from 2016 added to province's Major Unsolved Crimes Program
The homicide cases of three men murdered by gunshots in 2016 have been added to the province's Major Unsolved Crimes Program. Halifax Regional Police and the provincial government have added the homicides of Tyler Ronald Joseph Keizer, Rickey Walker and Terrence Patrick Izzard to the program.
