Third fire breaks out on Protecteur in less than a year

Four fire departments spent two and a half hours putting out a fire on the remains of the old Protecteur on at Port Mersey Commercial Park Friday evening. This was the third time in less than a year that fire has broken out on the ship, which is being cut up and scrapped by R.J. MacIsaac Ltd. Liverpool Fire Chief Steven Parnell says Friday's fire was caused by residual fuels in the bottom of the hull.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Truro Daily News.