Teen stabbed after dispute at Mic Mac Mall; 14-year-old arrested
A young woman was stabbed at Mic Mac Mall Thursday night and another teenager is in custody, Halifax police said. Officers were called to the mall in Dartmouth, N.S., at 7:50 p.m. and found that a verbal dispute between the teens had escalated into a stabbing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Proposed spaceport would bring defunct N.S. tow...
|Wed
|Ranger of the wastes
|2
|Environment Canada predicts snowstorms are head...
|Mar 13
|need 2 Brace 4 snow
|1
|Halifax police could replace RCMP (Mar '10)
|Mar 10
|RAPED
|11
|Crown appeals man's acquittal in home invasion ...
|Mar 10
|Hali
|1
|Response to Halifax sex assault case is proof t...
|Mar 9
|Really
|3
|Peters Carey talks about tough past as first bl...
|Mar 9
|2017hlp
|1
|Gander council aiming to ban Christmas advertis...
|Mar 8
|where will it end 2
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC