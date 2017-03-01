Taxi association head: driver acquitt...

Taxi association head: driver acquitted on sex charge wont' drive for Halifax companies

Read more: Amherst Daily News

The head of the Halifax Taxi Association says Bassam Al-Rawi "will never drive for a cab company in the HRM again." Dave Buffett, president of the association, said in an interview March 2 he doubts the taxi driver acquitted March 1 of sexual assault against a female passenger will ever get his full taxi licence back, but if he does he will have to work independently.

Nova Scotia

