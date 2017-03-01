Taxi association head: driver acquitted on sex charge wont' drive for Halifax companies
The head of the Halifax Taxi Association says Bassam Al-Rawi "will never drive for a cab company in the HRM again." Dave Buffett, president of the association, said in an interview March 2 he doubts the taxi driver acquitted March 1 of sexual assault against a female passenger will ever get his full taxi licence back, but if he does he will have to work independently.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Amherst Daily News.
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|N.S. woman upset after RCMP refuse to lay charg...
|13 hr
|Concerned Parent
|5
|VIDEO: Somali refugee, now firefighter, shares ...
|Thu
|Gourd Steaves - WPG
|1
|Trans woman in Halifax questions if prejudice i...
|Feb 27
|Gremlin
|7
|Three people dead, child in hospital following ...
|Feb 25
|dert
|2
|Retired black Halifax police officer opens up a...
|Feb 22
|the truth
|1
|Man acquitted in Cole Harbour home invasion tha...
|Feb 22
|HRM123
|1
|Halifax police could replace RCMP (Mar '10)
|Feb 22
|HRM123
|10
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC