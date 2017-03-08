Take it easy on a cliff: Glass-walled...

Take it easy on a cliff: Glass-walled Cape Breton vacation home perched over surging Atlantic

As part of what appears to be a Canadian trend of building modernist luxury accommodations amid harsh landscapes, Halifax architect Omar Gandhi has just perched a glass-walled vacation home on a rural Cape Breton cliff. Dubbed the Lookout at Broad Cove Marsh, the wood, glass and exposed concrete residence is located on a strip of windswept land outside Inverness, Nova Scotia.

Nova Scotia

