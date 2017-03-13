Syrian refugee says his family proves...

Syrian refugee says his family proves how Canadian openness pays dividends

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Times

A Syrian refugee says his family's thriving chocolate business should serve as an example of the value of Canadian "openness" in a world that has increasingly closed off its borders to refugees. Tareq Hadhad spoke about his family's journey from war-torn Syria to Nova Scotia, at a TEDx conference at Dalhousie University in Halifax Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nova Scotia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Environment Canada predicts snowstorms are head... 11 hr need 2 Brace 4 snow 1
News Halifax police could replace RCMP (Mar '10) Mar 10 RAPED 11
News Crown appeals man's acquittal in home invasion ... Mar 10 Hali 1
News Response to Halifax sex assault case is proof t... Mar 9 Really 3
News Peters Carey talks about tough past as first bl... Mar 9 2017hlp 1
News Gander council aiming to ban Christmas advertis... Mar 8 where will it end 2 1
News Man acquitted in Cole Harbour home invasion tha... Mar 5 Seriously 2
See all Nova Scotia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nova Scotia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
  1. South Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Health Care
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Nova Scotia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,283 • Total comments across all topics: 279,529,603

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC