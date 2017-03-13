Sydney youth charged with sexual assault

22 hrs ago

A 13-year-old Sydney boy is to return to youth court in April to enter pleas on three sex offences involving a four-year-old girl. The youth, whose name is prohibited from publication in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is charged with sexual assault and two counts of sexual interference involving a person under the age of 16. The youth has been released on conditions that include a curfew and that he not attend school unless he has permission from the Cape Breton-Victoria Regional School Board.

Nova Scotia

