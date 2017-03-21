Sydney judge delivers guilty verdict ...

Sydney judge delivers guilty verdict in prostitution case

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Cape Breton Post

Another guilty verdict was entered Tuesday against one of 27 men charged as part of a police undercover sting operation focusing on prostitution. "I do not believe the assertions of the accused," said provincial court Judge Brian Williston, in delivering an oral decision.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Breton Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nova Scotia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ontario lawyer caught in N.S. drug sting with C... Sun TakeBackYourPower 1
News Sessions to inform people on Islam continue at ... Mar 17 For an ISLAM-FREE... 1
News Proposed spaceport would bring defunct N.S. tow... Mar 15 Ranger of the wastes 2
News Environment Canada predicts snowstorms are head... Mar 13 need 2 Brace 4 snow 1
News Halifax police could replace RCMP (Mar '10) Mar 10 RAPED 11
News Crown appeals man's acquittal in home invasion ... Mar 10 Hali 1
News Response to Halifax sex assault case is proof t... Mar 9 Really 3
See all Nova Scotia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nova Scotia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. North Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Syria
  3. Wildfires
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Nova Scotia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,360 • Total comments across all topics: 279,737,181

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC