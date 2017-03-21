Sydney judge delivers guilty verdict in prostitution case
Another guilty verdict was entered Tuesday against one of 27 men charged as part of a police undercover sting operation focusing on prostitution. "I do not believe the assertions of the accused," said provincial court Judge Brian Williston, in delivering an oral decision.
