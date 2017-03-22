Supreme Court of Canada to rule on bail issue in Oland murder case
The Supreme Court of Canada is expected to rule today on whether New Brunswick's Court of Appeal was wrong in denying bail to Dennis Oland while he was awaiting an appeal of his second-degree murder conviction. The 49-year-old was denied bail by the New Brunswick Court of Appeal early last year following his conviction in the murder of his father, well-known businessman Richard Oland.
