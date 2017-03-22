Supreme Court of Canada to rule on ba...

Supreme Court of Canada to rule on bail issue in Oland murder case

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The News

The Supreme Court of Canada is expected to rule today on whether New Brunswick's Court of Appeal was wrong in denying bail to Dennis Oland while he was awaiting an appeal of his second-degree murder conviction. The 49-year-old was denied bail by the New Brunswick Court of Appeal early last year following his conviction in the murder of his father, well-known businessman Richard Oland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nova Scotia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ontario lawyer caught in N.S. drug sting with C... Mar 19 TakeBackYourPower 1
News Sessions to inform people on Islam continue at ... Mar 17 For an ISLAM-FREE... 1
News Proposed spaceport would bring defunct N.S. tow... Mar 15 Ranger of the wastes 2
News Environment Canada predicts snowstorms are head... Mar 13 need 2 Brace 4 snow 1
News Halifax police could replace RCMP (Mar '10) Mar 10 RAPED 11
News Crown appeals man's acquittal in home invasion ... Mar 10 Hali 1
News Response to Halifax sex assault case is proof t... Mar 9 Really 3
See all Nova Scotia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nova Scotia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Nova Scotia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,073 • Total comments across all topics: 279,759,917

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC