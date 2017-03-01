Spryfield store owners decide to close up shop after wrench attack
Trove Boutique owner-operator Kye Dorey, a scar still visible by his hairline, was attacked by a man with a wrench last month. A boutique-style thrift shop in Spryfield, N.S., is shutting down its storefront after one of the owners was attacked by a man with a wrench last month.
