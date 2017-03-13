Some emergency room doctors in Nova Scotia to see pay cut

ER doctors at Northside General Hospital are currently paid $147.62/hour but the coming pay cut means they will receive $140 less per 10-hour shift. Emergency room doctors working at the Northside General Hospital in North Sydney are among those facing a $14 per hour pay cut starting April 1. Pay rates are changing across the province for ER doctors and that's raised concerns about doctor retention, recruitment and possible ER closures.

