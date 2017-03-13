Some emergency room doctors in Nova S...

Some emergency room doctors in Nova Scotia to see pay cut

Read more: CBC News

ER doctors at Northside General Hospital are currently paid $147.62/hour but the coming pay cut means they will receive $140 less per 10-hour shift. Emergency room doctors working at the Northside General Hospital in North Sydney are among those facing a $14 per hour pay cut starting April 1. Pay rates are changing across the province for ER doctors and that's raised concerns about doctor retention, recruitment and possible ER closures.

Nova Scotia

