Some emergency room doctors in Nova Scotia to see pay cut
ER doctors at Northside General Hospital are currently paid $147.62/hour but the coming pay cut means they will receive $140 less per 10-hour shift. Emergency room doctors working at the Northside General Hospital in North Sydney are among those facing a $14 per hour pay cut starting April 1. Pay rates are changing across the province for ER doctors and that's raised concerns about doctor retention, recruitment and possible ER closures.
