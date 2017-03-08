Shooting victims not co-operating wit...

Shooting victims not co-operating with police

Next Story Prev Story
16 min ago Read more: CBC News

Two men who were dropped off at the Dartmouth General Hospital with gunshot wounds have checked themselves out. Two men who were dropped off at Dartmouth General Hospital on Saturday after suffering gunshot wounds are not co-operating with investigators, RCMP say.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nova Scotia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Halifax police could replace RCMP (Mar '10) Fri RAPED 11
News Crown appeals man's acquittal in home invasion ... Mar 10 Hali 1
News Response to Halifax sex assault case is proof t... Mar 9 Really 3
News Peters Carey talks about tough past as first bl... Mar 9 2017hlp 1
News Gander council aiming to ban Christmas advertis... Mar 8 where will it end 2 1
News Man acquitted in Cole Harbour home invasion tha... Mar 5 Seriously 2
News Halifax taxi driver acquitted of sexual assault... Mar 4 Justice 1
See all Nova Scotia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nova Scotia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Mexico
  5. Casey Anthony
More from around the web
 

Nova Scotia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,922 • Total comments across all topics: 279,505,330

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC