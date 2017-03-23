Second measles case found in Nova Scotia confirmed in Digby
The case was confirmed Mar. 25 and is linked to last week's confirmed case in Queens County according to Dr. Lynda Earle, medical officer of health for South West, South Shore and Annapolis Valley. "It's quite a contagious virus, so not unusual that we would have more cases identified," said Earle in a news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Truro Daily News.
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New regulations put future of drone business up...
|Sat
|Kim
|1
|Ontario lawyer caught in N.S. drug sting with C...
|Mar 19
|TakeBackYourPower
|1
|Sessions to inform people on Islam continue at ...
|Mar 17
|For an ISLAM-FREE...
|1
|Proposed spaceport would bring defunct N.S. tow...
|Mar 15
|Ranger of the wastes
|2
|Environment Canada predicts snowstorms are head...
|Mar 13
|need 2 Brace 4 snow
|1
|Halifax police could replace RCMP (Mar '10)
|Mar 10
|RAPED
|11
|Crown appeals man's acquittal in home invasion ...
|Mar 10
|Hali
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC