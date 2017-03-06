Second arrest made in 2016 Clayton Pa...

Second arrest made in 2016 Clayton Park shooting

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle Herald

At 2 a.m. on March 6, 2016, Halifax Regional Police found the man shot inside a residence at the 600 block of Parkland Avenue in Halifax. He was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries, and died July 8, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nova Scotia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man acquitted in Cole Harbour home invasion tha... Sun Seriously 2
News Halifax taxi driver acquitted of sexual assault... Mar 4 Justice 1
News Protests planned, petitions signed, complaints ... Mar 4 Justice 1
News N.S. woman upset after RCMP refuse to lay charg... Mar 3 NScit 5
News VIDEO: Somali refugee, now firefighter, shares ... Mar 2 Gourd Steaves - WPG 1
News Trans woman in Halifax questions if prejudice i... Feb 27 Gremlin 7
News Three people dead, child in hospital following ... Feb 25 dert 2
See all Nova Scotia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nova Scotia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Afghanistan
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Nova Scotia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,894 • Total comments across all topics: 279,358,336

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC