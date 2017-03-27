Scores turn out for healing service after Nova Scotia church fire
Scores of people clad in white gathered Sunday for a healing service in a community gym across the street from a fire-ravaged historic church just outside Halifax. The service was originally scheduled to take place in St. Thomas Baptist Church in North Preston, N.S., but was moved after a blaze tore through the church last Wednesday.
