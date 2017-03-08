Response to Halifax sex assault case is proof that society is evolving:advocates
Demonstrators protest Judge Gregory Lenehan's decision to acquit a Halifax taxi driver charged with sexual assault during a rally in Halifax on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese Demonstrators protest Judge Gregory Lenehan's decision to acquit a Halifax taxi driver charged with sexual assault during a rally in Halifax on Tuesday, March 7, 2017.
