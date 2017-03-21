Reserve Mines man sentenced on drug charges
A 19-year-old Reserve Mines man with no prior record was sentenced Monday to a three-year federal prison term after pleading guilty to drug trafficking charges. Matthew Isaiah Degaust, 19, of Holland Street was charged with six counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.
