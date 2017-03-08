Regular Nova Scotians test athletic prowess against top athletes
Casey Jones may be confident on the football field, but he's unsure how he'll do with the beep test, a conditioning test that involves running between two marks spaced 20 metres apart. "The beep test is going to be hardest for me," said Jones, who plays offensive line for the Dalhousie Tigers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Halifax police could replace RCMP (Mar '10)
|Fri
|RAPED
|11
|Crown appeals man's acquittal in home invasion ...
|Fri
|Hali
|1
|Response to Halifax sex assault case is proof t...
|Thu
|Really
|3
|Peters Carey talks about tough past as first bl...
|Thu
|2017hlp
|1
|Gander council aiming to ban Christmas advertis...
|Mar 8
|where will it end 2
|1
|Man acquitted in Cole Harbour home invasion tha...
|Mar 5
|Seriously
|2
|Halifax taxi driver acquitted of sexual assault...
|Mar 4
|Justice
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC