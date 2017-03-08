RCMP investigating fatal pedestrian-v...

RCMP investigating fatal pedestrian-vehicle hit and run on Highway 125

The RCMP is investigating after a man was killed during a hit and run incident on Highway 125 on Saturday night. An RCMP preliminary investigation indicates the man was on the highway when he was struck by a passing vehicle that failed to stop.

