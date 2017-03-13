RCMP arrest teen driver who allegedly fled police, dragged officer
Pictou County District RCMP said they were conducting a checkpoint on Highway 4 near Hamilton Road in Alma last month when a driver accelerated and injured an officer. Pictou County District RCMP have arrested an 18-year-old man who allegedly fled from police at a traffic checkpoint and briefly dragged an officer late last month .
