Public safety minister heading to Manitoba-U.S. border site of illegal crossings
Federal Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale is set to arrive in Emerson, Man., today to observe what's happening on the ground in the border town where dozens of people have crossed illegally into Canada in recent weeks. Goodale is expected to meet and thank local officials who played a major role assisting the people who have arrived in the small community since the start of the year.
