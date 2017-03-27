Province doling out more than $16 million in funding announcements this month
As speculation swirls about an impending provincial election call, more than $16 million has been announced so far this month in funding for grants and projects. The amount of spending in recent weeks has provincial Progressive Conservative Party Leader Jamie Baillie preparing for an election call.
