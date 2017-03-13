Pressure mounts on Sen. Don Meredith to resign over sex relationship with teen
A high-profile senator appointed by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is joining a growing group of senators calling on Don Meredith to resign from the upper chamber over his sexual relationship with a 16-year-old. In a letter sent Sunday to Meredith and copied to every senator, Andre Pratte writes that people will forgive Meredith if admits to his mistakes, but that still won't render him fit to serve in the Senate.
