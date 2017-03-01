Police look for two men accused of asking three young girls to get in truck
Police in Halifax are looking for two men suspected of approaching three young girls and telling them to get in their truck. Officers say the girls, who are 12 and 13, were walking on Chebucto Road at about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday when a white pickup truck pulled up beside them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal-Pioneer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|VIDEO: Somali refugee, now firefighter, shares ...
|5 hr
|Gourd Steaves - WPG
|1
|Trans woman in Halifax questions if prejudice i...
|Feb 27
|Gremlin
|7
|Three people dead, child in hospital following ...
|Feb 25
|dert
|2
|Retired black Halifax police officer opens up a...
|Feb 22
|the truth
|1
|Man acquitted in Cole Harbour home invasion tha...
|Feb 22
|HRM123
|1
|Halifax police could replace RCMP (Mar '10)
|Feb 22
|HRM123
|10
|Dartmouth pedophile Roger Edouard Mercier, 39,t... (Feb '08)
|Feb 19
|Howe Street Father
|27
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC