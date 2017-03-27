Police investigating video by Halifax councillor yelling, 'Chinese fire drill'
A Halifax municipal councillor and Progressive Conservative candidate in the next Nova Scotia election is being criticized for posting a video showing him and a passenger leaping out of a car, laughing while they yell, "Chinese fire drill!" Halifax Coun. Matt Whitman removed the short video on Sunday, a week after he posted it to his YouTube page, saying it was a "distraction."
