Police investigate stabbing at Halifax's Pizza Corner
Pizza Corner in downtown Halifax was taped off Sunday morning as police investigated the stabbing of a 19-year-old man. Initially, RCMP were called to an address on Clarence Road in Cole Harbour about the injured man, but a preliminary investigation determined he may have been attacked at the intersection of Blowers and Grafton streets early Sunday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Halifax police could replace RCMP (Mar '10)
|Fri
|RAPED
|11
|Crown appeals man's acquittal in home invasion ...
|Mar 10
|Hali
|1
|Response to Halifax sex assault case is proof t...
|Mar 9
|Really
|3
|Peters Carey talks about tough past as first bl...
|Mar 9
|2017hlp
|1
|Gander council aiming to ban Christmas advertis...
|Mar 8
|where will it end 2
|1
|Man acquitted in Cole Harbour home invasion tha...
|Mar 5
|Seriously
|2
|Halifax taxi driver acquitted of sexual assault...
|Mar 4
|Justice
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC