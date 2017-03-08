Police investigate stabbing at Halifa...

Police investigate stabbing at Halifax's Pizza Corner

Read more: CBC News

Pizza Corner in downtown Halifax was taped off Sunday morning as police investigated the stabbing of a 19-year-old man. Initially, RCMP were called to an address on Clarence Road in Cole Harbour about the injured man, but a preliminary investigation determined he may have been attacked at the intersection of Blowers and Grafton streets early Sunday morning.

