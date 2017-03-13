Police investigate Dartmouth stabbing
At 5:07 a.m. Halifax Regional Police responded to a residence in the 0-100 block of Chebucto Lane in Dartmouth after getting a report about a male who had been stabbed. Responding officers found a man with two stab wounds but could not locate the residence or area where the incident had occurred.
