Pastor planning healing service after...

Pastor planning healing service after Nova Scotia church damaged in fire

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Telegram

The pastor of an historic church in a community just east of Halifax says his congregation will soon work out a plan to rebuild after a fire caused extensive damage to the large structure. Rev. Wallace Smith of St. Thomas Baptist Church in North Preston, N.S., said they are awaiting a report from an insurance inspector on how bad the damage is to a building that has been a central gathering spot since it was founded over 160 years ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nova Scotia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ontario lawyer caught in N.S. drug sting with C... Mar 19 TakeBackYourPower 1
News Sessions to inform people on Islam continue at ... Mar 17 For an ISLAM-FREE... 1
News Proposed spaceport would bring defunct N.S. tow... Mar 15 Ranger of the wastes 2
News Environment Canada predicts snowstorms are head... Mar 13 need 2 Brace 4 snow 1
News Halifax police could replace RCMP (Mar '10) Mar 10 RAPED 11
News Crown appeals man's acquittal in home invasion ... Mar 10 Hali 1
News Response to Halifax sex assault case is proof t... Mar 9 Really 3
See all Nova Scotia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nova Scotia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Wikileaks
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Nova Scotia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,914 • Total comments across all topics: 279,764,463

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC