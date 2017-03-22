Pastor planning healing service after Nova Scotia church damaged in fire

The pastor of an historic church in a community just east of Halifax says his congregation will soon work out a plan to rebuild after a fire caused extensive damage to the large structure. Rev. Wallace Smith of St. Thomas Baptist Church in North Preston, N.S., said they are awaiting a report from an insurance inspector on how bad the damage is to a building that has been a central gathering spot since it was founded over 160 years ago.

