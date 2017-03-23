P.E.I. RCMP arrest man for allegedly stealing ATM
When they responded they found someone had used a Bobcat tractor to force the main door open and take the store's ATM. After all P.E.I. police agencies were advised of the theft, the RCMP found the suspect in the Warren Grove area.
