Ottawa pushed to collect data on unfounded sex-assault cases

Chair of the House of Commons Standing Committee on the Status of Women Marilyn Gladu speaks surrounded by committee members after tabling the report entitled "Taking Action to End Violence Against Young Women and Girls in Canada," Monday, March 20, 2017 in Ottawa. Chair of the House of Commons Standing Committee on the Status of Women Marilyn Gladu speaks surrounded by committee members after tabling the report entitled "Taking Action to End Violence Against Young Women and Girls in Canada," Monday, March 20, 2017 in Ottawa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Globe and Mail.