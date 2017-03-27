Ontario garbage worker plans to retir...

Ontario garbage worker plans to retire to defunct New Brunswick jail

Read more: Western Star

An Ontario garbage worker has decided to retire to the Big House - a defunct New Brunswick jail with a history of hangings. Bill Steele of Oshawa just bought the former jail in Dorchester - listed for $159,900 - which was decommissioned more than 20 years ago and features 15 original cells.

Nova Scotia

