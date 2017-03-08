NS man facing numerous child pornogra...

NS man facing numerous child pornography, sex-related charges

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: GlobalNews

A 34-year-old Timberlea, N.S. man has been arrested and charged with several child pornography and sex-related charges. Police say in a release that the investigation was prompted by information received involving the posting of child pornography and the risk of a victim being in the local area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nova Scotia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Halifax police could replace RCMP (Mar '10) 5 hr RAPED 11
News Crown appeals man's acquittal in home invasion ... 5 hr Hali 1
News N.S. woman upset after RCMP refuse to lay charg... Thu Raped 7
News Response to Halifax sex assault case is proof t... Thu Really 3
News Peters Carey talks about tough past as first bl... Thu 2017hlp 1
News Gander council aiming to ban Christmas advertis... Mar 8 where will it end 2 1
News Man acquitted in Cole Harbour home invasion tha... Mar 5 Seriously 2
See all Nova Scotia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nova Scotia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Nova Scotia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,261 • Total comments across all topics: 279,459,871

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC