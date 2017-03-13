NowNS: Nova Scotia's Cheese Curds, Ha...

NowNS: Nova Scotia's Cheese Curds, Habaneros expanding to New Brunswick

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle Herald

Bill Pratt is expanding his restaurant chains into New Bruswick. To open a Cheese Curds will set you back $35,000 up front, while $50,000 will allow you to open a joint Cheese Curds and Habaneros.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nova Scotia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Proposed spaceport would bring defunct N.S. tow... 2 hr somebody 1
News Environment Canada predicts snowstorms are head... Mon need 2 Brace 4 snow 1
News Halifax police could replace RCMP (Mar '10) Mar 10 RAPED 11
News Crown appeals man's acquittal in home invasion ... Mar 10 Hali 1
News Response to Halifax sex assault case is proof t... Mar 9 Really 3
News Peters Carey talks about tough past as first bl... Mar 9 2017hlp 1
News Gander council aiming to ban Christmas advertis... Mar 8 where will it end 2 1
See all Nova Scotia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nova Scotia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
More from around the web
 

Nova Scotia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,004 • Total comments across all topics: 279,555,349

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC