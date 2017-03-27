Nova Scotia premier says miniseries about Canada must be corrected
The premier of Nova Scotia has added his voice to a growing chorus of complaints about a TV docu-drama about Canada's history. Stephen McNeil said the CBC program, "Canada: The Story of Us," was wrong to assert that the country's first permanent European settlement was established in 1608 near what is now Quebec City.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MacLeans.
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New regulations put future of drone business up...
|Mar 25
|Kim
|1
|Ontario lawyer caught in N.S. drug sting with C...
|Mar 19
|TakeBackYourPower
|1
|Sessions to inform people on Islam continue at ...
|Mar 17
|For an ISLAM-FREE...
|1
|Proposed spaceport would bring defunct N.S. tow...
|Mar 15
|Ranger of the wastes
|2
|Environment Canada predicts snowstorms are head...
|Mar 13
|need 2 Brace 4 snow
|1
|Halifax police could replace RCMP (Mar '10)
|Mar 10
|RAPED
|11
|Crown appeals man's acquittal in home invasion ...
|Mar 10
|Hali
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC