Nova Scotia premier says miniseries about Canada must be corrected

17 hrs ago Read more: MacLeans

The premier of Nova Scotia has added his voice to a growing chorus of complaints about a TV docu-drama about Canada's history. Stephen McNeil said the CBC program, "Canada: The Story of Us," was wrong to assert that the country's first permanent European settlement was established in 1608 near what is now Quebec City.

