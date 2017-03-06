Nova Scotia premier angered by judge'...

Nova Scotia premier angered by judge's remarks in sexual assault acquittal

10 hrs ago Read more: Nova News Now

Since a Halifax judge's controversial 'a drunk can consent' ruling there have been outpourings of protests, anger and disappointment. Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil joined the groundswell on Judge Gregory Lenehan choice of words while finding a Halifax cabbie not guilty of sexual assault last week.

Nova Scotia

