Nova Scotia Music Week returning to Truro for three straight years
The central location, close proximity to the airport, and venue infrastructure complement the incredibly supportive residents and music fans in the Truro area. The annual music festival and conference has typically moved around the province each year but after two successful stagings of the event in Truro in 2014 and 2016, Music Nova Scotia has reached a deal with the local host committee to keep the event in the Truro area for an extended stay.a a "Truro has been very successful for us," says Scott Long, Executive Director of Music Nova Scotia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News.
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New regulations put future of drone business up...
|Mar 25
|Kim
|1
|Ontario lawyer caught in N.S. drug sting with C...
|Mar 19
|TakeBackYourPower
|1
|Sessions to inform people on Islam continue at ...
|Mar 17
|For an ISLAM-FREE...
|1
|Proposed spaceport would bring defunct N.S. tow...
|Mar 15
|Ranger of the wastes
|2
|Environment Canada predicts snowstorms are head...
|Mar 13
|need 2 Brace 4 snow
|1
|Halifax police could replace RCMP (Mar '10)
|Mar 10
|RAPED
|11
|Crown appeals man's acquittal in home invasion ...
|Mar 10
|Hali
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC