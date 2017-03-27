Nova Scotia Music Week returning to T...

Nova Scotia Music Week returning to Truro for three straight years

The central location, close proximity to the airport, and venue infrastructure complement the incredibly supportive residents and music fans in the Truro area. The annual music festival and conference has typically moved around the province each year but after two successful stagings of the event in Truro in 2014 and 2016, Music Nova Scotia has reached a deal with the local host committee to keep the event in the Truro area for an extended stay.a a "Truro has been very successful for us," says Scott Long, Executive Director of Music Nova Scotia.

