Nova Scotia man convicted of sexually assaulting woman while she was asleep
A Halifax-area man who had sex with a sleeping female friend has been convicted of sexual assault, largely based on text messages he sent to the complainant after the crime. Robert Shawn Burton of Lower Sackville, N.S., told the court he and the woman were engaged in consensual foreplay, and when sexual intercourse began, he stopped as soon as she told him to stop.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man acquitted in Cole Harbour home invasion tha...
|Sun
|Seriously
|2
|Halifax taxi driver acquitted of sexual assault...
|Mar 4
|Justice
|1
|Protests planned, petitions signed, complaints ...
|Mar 4
|Justice
|1
|N.S. woman upset after RCMP refuse to lay charg...
|Mar 3
|NScit
|5
|VIDEO: Somali refugee, now firefighter, shares ...
|Mar 2
|Gourd Steaves - WPG
|1
|Trans woman in Halifax questions if prejudice i...
|Feb 27
|Gremlin
|7
|Three people dead, child in hospital following ...
|Feb 25
|dert
|2
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC