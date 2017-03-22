Nova Scotia intimate-photo case results in guilty pleas from all six accused

Six male teenagers in Nova Scotia pleaded guilty Wednesday to sharing intimate images of high school girls without their consent, concluding one of Canada's largest prosecutions involving a relatively untested but high-profile law. The six were charged in July 2016 after police in Bridgewater, N.S., wrapped up a year-long investigation by alleging the youths - all local high school students - had distributed intimate images of at least 20 girls.

