Nova Scotia increasing funding for OD...

Nova Scotia increasing funding for OD antidote, clean needles for opioid users

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The News

Nova Scotia is spending $1.1 million to make an opioid overdose antidote more widely available and to fund groups that provide clean needles to addicts. Dr. Robert Strang, the province's chief medical officer of health, made the announcement today in what he said is an early part of a wider plan aimed at heading off the kind of overdose death crisis that is afflicting British Columbia and Alberta.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nova Scotia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Halifax police could replace RCMP (Mar '10) 10 hr RAPED 11
News Crown appeals man's acquittal in home invasion ... 10 hr Hali 1
News N.S. woman upset after RCMP refuse to lay charg... Thu Raped 7
News Response to Halifax sex assault case is proof t... Thu Really 3
News Peters Carey talks about tough past as first bl... Thu 2017hlp 1
News Gander council aiming to ban Christmas advertis... Mar 8 where will it end 2 1
News Man acquitted in Cole Harbour home invasion tha... Mar 5 Seriously 2
See all Nova Scotia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nova Scotia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Nova Scotia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,486 • Total comments across all topics: 279,464,423

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC