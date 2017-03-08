Nova Scotia increasing funding for OD antidote, clean needles for opioid users

Nova Scotia is spending $1.1 million to make an opioid overdose antidote more widely available and to fund groups that provide clean needles to addicts. Dr. Robert Strang, the province's chief medical officer of health, made the announcement today in what he said is an early part of a wider plan aimed at heading off the kind of overdose death crisis that is afflicting British Columbia and Alberta.

