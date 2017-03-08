Nova Scotia increasing funding for OD antidote, clean needles for opioid users
Nova Scotia is spending $1.1 million to make an opioid overdose antidote more widely available and to fund groups that provide clean needles to addicts. Dr. Robert Strang, the province's chief medical officer of health, made the announcement today in what he said is an early part of a wider plan aimed at heading off the kind of overdose death crisis that is afflicting British Columbia and Alberta.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News.
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Halifax police could replace RCMP (Mar '10)
|10 hr
|RAPED
|11
|Crown appeals man's acquittal in home invasion ...
|10 hr
|Hali
|1
|N.S. woman upset after RCMP refuse to lay charg...
|Thu
|Raped
|7
|Response to Halifax sex assault case is proof t...
|Thu
|Really
|3
|Peters Carey talks about tough past as first bl...
|Thu
|2017hlp
|1
|Gander council aiming to ban Christmas advertis...
|Mar 8
|where will it end 2
|1
|Man acquitted in Cole Harbour home invasion tha...
|Mar 5
|Seriously
|2
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC