Nova Scotia increases gender, diversity balance on bench with four appointments

Nova Scotia's provincial and family courts have come closer to gender and diversity balance, with the appointment of two black lawyers, an openly gay lawyer and a female Crown attorney as judges. Premier Stephen McNeil announced the appointments today of Rickcola Brinton, Amy Sakalauskas, Samuel Moreau and Rosalind Michie, bringing the number of full-time provincial and family court judges to 38, of which 18 are women.

