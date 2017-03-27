Nova Scotia increases gender, diversi...

Nova Scotia increases gender, diversity balance on bench with four appointments

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Telegram

Nova Scotia's provincial and family courts have come closer to gender and diversity balance, with the appointment of two black lawyers, an openly gay lawyer and a female Crown attorney as judges. Premier Stephen McNeil announced the appointments today of Rickcola Brinton, Amy Sakalauskas, Samuel Moreau and Rosalind Michie, bringing the number of full-time provincial and family court judges to 38, of which 18 are women.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nova Scotia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Considering moving to Nova Scotia from BC (Apr '10) 8 hr blabla bla 466
News Jason Gillis of Mineville NS gets 10 years for ... (Jul '08) 16 hr Yea 9
News New regulations put future of drone business up... Mar 25 Kim 1
News Ontario lawyer caught in N.S. drug sting with C... Mar 19 TakeBackYourPower 1
News Sessions to inform people on Islam continue at ... Mar 17 For an ISLAM-FREE... 1
News Proposed spaceport would bring defunct N.S. tow... Mar 15 Ranger of the wastes 2
News Environment Canada predicts snowstorms are head... Mar 13 need 2 Brace 4 snow 1
See all Nova Scotia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nova Scotia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Final Four
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Oakland
More from around the web
 

Nova Scotia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,780 • Total comments across all topics: 279,970,525

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC